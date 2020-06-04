Shooting under investigation in Alamosa

One person was arrested following a shooting in Alamosa Thursday night.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. at an area near Main Street and State Avenue. The victim was located at 2nd Street and Richardson Avenue with a gunshot wound. The victim, 49-year-old Danny Pruitt, was flown to Memorial Hospital.

A suspect was arrested at about 8:40 p.m. James Marshall, 27, is facing charges of attempted second-degree homicide, reckless endangerment, felony menacing, criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of weapons.