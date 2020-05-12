Shooting on the north side of Colorado Springs under investigation, victim has life-threatening injuries

Nearly 12 hours after a shooting on the north side of Colorado Springs on Tuesday, few details are still known.

Police were called to the 6700 block of W. Dublin Loop just southeast of N. Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road at about 8 a.m. Officers found a man who was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details on a possible suspect were not immediately available. Detectives were still in the process of conducting interviews with witnesses when we checked in with police just before 5 p.m.

Police are asking any witnesses who haven't talked with them, or anyone with information on this crime, to call 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477..