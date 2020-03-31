Shooting investigation underway in Security-Widefield Tuesday night

Authorities were investigating a reported shooting Tuesday night in a Security-Widefield neighborhood.

The call came in at about 9 p.m. from the 2200 block of Bison Drive just south of Bradley Road.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

A second scene in Colorado Springs at S. Academy and Astrozon may be tied to the shooting in Security-Widefield, but that incident also remains under investigation.

