Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs, 1 person in critical condition

Police set up crime tape around a vehicle at an urgent care on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday as they investigated a reported shooting.

The urgent care is located near Austin Bluffs and Academy. It isn't clear where the reported shooting happened, but police were called to the urgent care for the victim. Police received the call at about 1:50 p.m.

The male victim had a gunshot wound to his head and was last listed in critical condition.

As of 4 p.m., the area was still taped off and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information that can help police you're asked to call 719-444-7000. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.