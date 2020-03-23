2nd teenage suspect arrested for a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs

Two teenage suspects have been arrested for murder after the victim in a shooting near a Colorado Springs YMCA in March died from his injuries.

The victim was identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department as 28-year-old Alexis Torres Sosa. The names of both suspects have not been publicly released due to their ages, both were 16 at the time of their arrests.

The first suspect was arrested on March 31. Police obtained an arrest warrant for the second suspect this week, but he was already in custody on unrelated charges. Both suspects face first-degree murder charges.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Jet Wing Drive on March 23, but police weren't notified until the victim showed up at an urgent care facility near Austin Bluffs and Academy, about 15 minutes away from the scene. Torres Sosa had been shot in the head and was quickly transported to the hospital after officers got to the urgent care and saw his condition.

Torres Sosa succumbed to his injuries on March 26.

Investigators believe the victim and at least one of the shooters knew each other.

If you have any information that can help police you’re asked to call 719-444-7000 or 7190634-STOP.