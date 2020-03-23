Advertisement

2nd teenage suspect arrested for a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs

Shooting scene in Colorado Springs.
Shooting scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two teenage suspects have been arrested for murder after the victim in a shooting near a Colorado Springs YMCA in March died from his injuries.

The victim was identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department as 28-year-old Alexis Torres Sosa. The names of both suspects have not been publicly released due to their ages, both were 16 at the time of their arrests.

The first suspect was arrested on March 31. Police obtained an arrest warrant for the second suspect this week, but he was already in custody on unrelated charges. Both suspects face first-degree murder charges.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Jet Wing Drive on March 23, but police weren't notified until the victim showed up at an urgent care facility near Austin Bluffs and Academy, about 15 minutes away from the scene. Torres Sosa had been shot in the head and was quickly transported to the hospital after officers got to the urgent care and saw his condition.

Torres Sosa succumbed to his injuries on March 26.

Investigators believe the victim and at least one of the shooters knew each other.

If you have any information that can help police you’re asked to call 719-444-7000 or 7190634-STOP.

Latest News

News

Peanut Butter Vaccine Balls Used to Protect Prairie Dogs from Plague

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Colorado Parks and Wildlife are taking time to help a keystone species in the wildlife survive, and thrive, while supporting 130 other species.

Forecast

Dry & Hot Stretch Begins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.20.20

Local

Salvation Army will start remote learning center in Colorado Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brett Marie Harrison
The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is thrilled to announce the start of The Red Shield Remote Learning Center for our community. This center is a safe environment that provides educational support to school-age children while providing daily support for working parents.

Local

Man reportedly shot in the face near a Colorado elementary school tried driving to a hospital, arrest made in the case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Pueblo Police are investigating a reported shooting in which the victim tried driving himself to the hospital after he said he was shot in the face.

Local

Multiple Colorado Springs streets flooded Thursday evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Several major roadways in Colorado Springs were flooded Thursday evening.

Latest News

Local

What the El Paso County Courthouse is doing to keep you safe amid COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
It recently reopened more people after limiting operations following a COVID-19 exposure last month.

Local

A Colorado Springs school to be closed for 4 days due to a positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith and Jenna Middaugh
Just a few days into the semester, at least one Colorado Springs school needs to close for four days due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Local

I-25 at the Colorado and Wyoming border back open following brush fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Fire activity closed I-25 at the Colorado and Wyoming border for a short period of time on Thursday.

Local

Soon after a statewide alert went out for a missing girl in Colorado, she was found and is safe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
About one hour after a statewide alert went out for a missing 12-year-old girl in Colorado, she was found and is safe.

WATCH: U.S. Norhern Command Change of Command

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

WATCH: Disabled veteran denied entry by gym for not wearing mask

Updated: 8 hours ago
A veteran with severe burns over most of his body was denied entry to a Colorado Springs gym because he couldn't wear a mask.