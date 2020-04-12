Shooting in Pueblo under investigation after victim is dropped off at hospital

Police are looking for information after a shooting victim was dropped off at a Pueblo hospital early Easter morning.

The victim was seriously injured when they were left at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. Their condition has not been updated Sunday afternoon.

Detectives were initially looking for the vehicle that took the victim to the hospital. It was located a couple of hours later, but police still need more information about the incident. There is currently no suspect information. Police have also not released any identifying information about the victim, including if they were a man or woman.

At this time, no further information has been released about the shooting. If you believe you know something that can help in the case, call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.