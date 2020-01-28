MISSING: 11-year-old Colorado boy, missing for more than 24 hours

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 11-year-old boy, who they believe may have ran away.

Deputies told 11 News that Gannon Stauch was last seen Monday night at the Kum & Go convenience store at Mesa Ridge Parkway. He was wearing a blue jacket and jeans and left his home on foot. However, the sheriff's office later learned the sighting was incorrect. The mom reviewed surveillance footage and confirmed that was not her son.

The last known sighting of Stauch was Monday afternoon between 3 and 4 p.m. in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood at his home. He lives along Mandan Drive east of Colorado Springs near Fontaine Boulevard and Marksheffel. He was reportedly going to visit his friend a few streets away.

Gannon is described as 4-foot-9 and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gannon's father is a member of the National Guard, and the Guard is assisting with search efforts.

Due to his age and expected weather, the Major Crimes Unit is assisting in the search because they have more tools at their disposal.

If you have any information or if you see him, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office right away at 719-390-5555.

