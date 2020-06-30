Shelter in place ordered for a Colorado Springs neighborhood west of Rampart Park

Residents in a neighborhood just west of Rampart Park in Colorado Springs were asked to shelter in place Tuesday night.

An emergency alert was posted at about 9:47 for an area near the 2200 block of Silkwood Drive. Police are reporting there is a barricaded suspect in the area.

"You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors," officials wrote through the alert system. "Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all-clear message when appropriate."

The area impacted is north and south of Mirage Drive from Summerset Drive to about Sable Chase Drive.

