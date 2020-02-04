Sexually violent predator now living on Platte Avenue

A sexually violent predator is on parole and now living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, Colorado Springs police notified the public Tuesday that Roberto Vargas-Delao, 29, would be living in the 3000 block of East Platte Avenue. Vargas-Delao was convicted in 2014 of sexually assaulting a child.

Vargas-Delao is described as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man weighing about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

There are currently 18 sexually violent predators registered in Colorado Springs. For more information on any of them, click here.