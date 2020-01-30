Sexually violent predator now living near downtown Springs

A sexually violent predator is now living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, Colorado Springs police notified the public Thursday that 37-year-old Michael Trujillo had registered with the police department and would be residing around Las Vegas Street. Trujillo is reportedly homeless.

Trujillo was convicted of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust in 2003 and was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender last year. His criminal history also includes drug and escape charges.

Trujillo is described as a 6-foot-1 Native American man weighing about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

There are currently 18 sexually violent predators registered in Colorado Springs.