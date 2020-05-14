Sexually violent predator moves to Fountain address

A sexually violent predator has moved to an address in El Paso County.

In accordance with state law, the county sheriff's office notified the public Thursday that Dennis Eugene was now living in the 11000 block of Jordan Road on the south end of Fountain. His criminal history includes attempted sexual assault and sexual assault on a child.

Eugene is a 60-year-old white man, is 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes. He is one of five convicted sexually violent predators registered with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.