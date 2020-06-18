Sexually violent predator moves to Fountain

Fountain police say a sexually violent predator has moved to the area.

In accordance with Colorado law, police are notifying the community that 60-year-old Dennis Eugene Hase has moved to a Fountain address. Hase is sexual offender classified as a "sexually violent predator," or SVP.

Hase is registered and residing at 111 N. Race Street in Fountain. He is described as being a white male, 6'1" tall, 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He is the only SVP registered with Fountain police who resides in the area.