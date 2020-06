The Colorado Springs Police Department says a sexually violent predator has moved to the area.

In accordance with the Colorado law, police are notifying the community that Myron David Swayzer has moved to 822 Red Thistle View in Colorado Springs. Swayzer is sexual offender classified as a "sexually violent predator," or SVP.

He is described as a black male, 52 years old, 5’10” tall, 215 lbs, with gray/black hair and brown eyes.