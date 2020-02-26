Sewer pipe break in Pueblo jail temporarily affects operations, causes safety concern

A corroded sewer line recently collapsed in the Pueblo County Jail, causing operations to change.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the sewer pipe break was much larger than anticipated, requiring some operations to be relocated and other areas to be temporarily closed while repairs are being made.

PCSO told 11 News Wednesday the area affected is where every inmate comes into the facility to be housed and where they are all released. They said this posed a safety concern, as they estimated 100-150 inmates go through that area every day.

"We don't know when we're going to get all of our operations back in place, and as anybody would, I'm sure, know, operations in a facility are important. It all comes down to security and safety," said Capt. Sandy Purkett.

The corroded pipe was discovered after sewage was found leaking into the jail's basement. PCSO said the break came from pipes that were installed when the building was built about 40 years ago.

"Lifespan for a facility like this is 30 years. We're 10 years past what the building was expected to hold up to. Not surprised at all," said Purkett.

PCSO said the temporary closure means that individuals who are changing in and out of jail-issued clothing must do so in a location farther from the intake area, creating a more time-consuming and cumbersome operation.

Although it’s a more time-intensive process, PCSO said the relocation has not affected release or wait times for inmates to be housed.

It is unknown how long it will take to complete the project. The jail's public restrooms are also out of service.

