Free admission to Olympic Training Center and more with library card!

If you need another reason to get your library card, here's one!

Pikes Peak Library District cardholders get free admission to seven Colorado Springs-area attractions, starting in March.

That means for a library cardholding family of five, entry into, say, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center is slashed from $75 to $0.

Other organizations participating in this deal besides the Olympic Training include the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Space Foundation Discovery Center, the Money Museum, Rock Ledge Ranch Historical Site, and the Western Museum of Mining and Industry.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with so many exciting organizations in our community to make culture and recreation more accessible in the Pikes Peak region," said PPLD Community Partnership Coordinator Elyse Jones in a statement released by the library Wednesday. "This takes the opportunities presented by a library card well beyond our collection and right into our community."

To get a free admission pass, the library says to check them out the way you would an eBook or another electronic resource. Simply go to their website and log into the online reservation page and book a pass, which can be done up to 30 days in advance.

"This is right in line with our mission, and something we're so excited to bring to the region. The Pikes Peak Culture Pass increases opportunities for education and cultural learning, creating a valuable connection between our in-house collection and hands-on reservation," Jones said.

The deal begins March 2. For more information, click here.

