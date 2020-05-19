Serious motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs along Austin Bluffs

Colorado Springs Police were investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m. police asked the public to avoid the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard. At that time, all of westbound Austin Bluffs was closed to traffic at American Drive. Both directions of Austin Bluffs were closed on the bridge over Union.

Last time 11 News checked in with police at 5 p.m. there was no information on how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.