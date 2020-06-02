Serious crash on southbound I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs, lanes back open

A serious crash along southbound I-25 during rush hour on Tuesday backed traffic up for miles.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. near the Bijou exit. As of 5:15 p.m., the crash was blocking both the center and left lanes.

Details on how many vehicles were involved or possible injuries were not immediately available.

The crash was clear at about 6:30 p.m.

Click here for a live traffic map.

NOTE: This article likely won't be updated. The purpose of this article was to inform the public of the major delays at the time of the crash.