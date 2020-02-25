Colorado Springs under 'Accident Alert' Tuesday afternoon

Colorado Springs Police announced the city was under "Accident Alert" Tuesday afternoon.

The alert went in place at about 2 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Accident alert, or cold reporting, means if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.

During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol. The form is also available online by clicking here.

Just before the alert went into place, crews were called to a rollover crash. The crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Woodmen Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The rollover crash forced the closure of northbound Austin Bluffs in the area.

"Roads are slick, drive slow and give yourself time," the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

Details on the extent of injuries were not available. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.