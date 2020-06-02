WANTED: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

Police are hoping for help from the public in tracking down a suspect tied to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV. Police are hoping other witnesses in the area have more information on the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime you're asked to call 719-444-7000.

Police announced the closure of northbound N. Academy at Rebecca Lane just before 9:30 p.m. The intersection is east of Palmer Park.

Academy was closed from Rebecca Lane to Village Road.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.