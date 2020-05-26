Deadly crash involving a motorcycle and bus on N. Nevada in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Police were investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Tuesday evening.

The crash involving a bus and a motorcycle was reported at about 5:20 p.m. along N. Nevada Avenue near Winters Drive. The area is between Garden of the Gods Road and E. Fillmore Street. As of 5:30 p.m., both directions of Nevada were closed in the area.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was speeding while traveling southbound on Nevada. The bus was turning left onto Chambers from N. Nevada when the motorcyclist T-boned the city bus. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene. Details on an estimated speed were not available.

The city bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the crash.

