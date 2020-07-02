Deadly crash in Pueblo under investigation

The Pueblo Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Thursday off Santa Fe Drive.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Officers had blocked off eastbound Santa Fe Drive at E. Northern Avenue. Traffic on Northern Avenue was also impacted. Tragically, a juvenile was ejected from the vehicle and died. The juvenile was only identified as a boy.

Investigators do not believe speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.