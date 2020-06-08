Deadly crash closes eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs Monday evening

A deadly crash closed down one side of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Monday evening during rush hour.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. near Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Union Boulevard. At about 5:45 p.m. police sent out a notice stating all of eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway would be closed for several hours.

According to Colorado Springs Police, a pedestrian was struck by a van. The pedestrian died at the scene. Police say the driver of the van was cooperating with the investigation and they don't believe speed or alcohol were factors for the driver.

The crash happened in an area where there are no crosswalks.

