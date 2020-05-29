Serious crash closes I-25 southbound in Trinidad

A serious crash closed I-25 southbound Friday evening.

11 News is working on confirming the details of the crash with Trinidad Police. Just after 5 p.m., local news outlet All Things 81082 reached out to 11 News with details they had confirmed.

According to All Things 81082, a juvenile who was a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a semi and flown by helicopter to the hospital. It isn't clear why the juvenile was on the roadway.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.