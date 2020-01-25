Serious crash in northeast Colorado Springs off Union Boulevard, possible DUI

Crews in Colorado Springs were called to a serious crash Saturday night on the northeast side of the city. Police were investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the crash.

Just before 8 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting one person was trapped in the vehicle at N. Union Boulevard and Ranch Drive. The neighborhood near N. Academy and Union.

Crews on scene with the fire department told us the driver of a pickup truck reportedly rear-ended another vehicle and rolled onto the median. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, details on how serious his injuries are were not available.