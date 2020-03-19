Senator sold off stock before market losses from virus began

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., sold as much as $1.7 million in stocks just before the market dropped in February amid fears about the coronavirus epidemic.

Senate records show that Burr and his wife sold between roughly $600,000 and $1.7 million in more than 30 separate transactions in late January and mid-February. Most of the transactions were in her name.

That was just before the market began to fall and as government health officials began to issue stark warnings about the effects of the virus.

There’s no indication that the stock sales were made on the basis of any inside information Burr received or that they broke rules that prohibit senators from making money off insider information, but just before the stock sales, Barr co-wrote an editorial with fellow Republican senator, Lamar Alexander.

It was titled, “Coronavirus Prevention Steps The U.S. Government Is Taking To Protect You.”

Two weeks after Barr and his wife sold stock, NPR reports Barr sounded the alarm about the virus at a private event. Burr argued in tweets that the message he delivered at the event was the same as public health officials urged, to be prepared.

A spokesperson for Burr said the sales were makes weeks before volatility in the markets.

