Senate approves 988 suicide hotline bill, hoping to provide a shorter number for help

Currently, one of the best suicide prevention tools available to people in the United States is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Anyone having thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call a toll-free hotline at 1-800-273-8255. One group of lawmakers, including Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, is hoping to provide a hotline with just three digits, similar to 911 but for mental health emergencies.

The bill, National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, S. 2661, is sponsored by Gardner and designates 988 as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which would include the Veterans Crisis Line for veteran-specific mental health support.

The addition of a three-digit number for mental health support doesn't come without a price tag. According to a report by the FCC, implementing the 988 number would cost about $570 million in the first year and $175 million in the second. Subsequent costs in the following years would be about $50 million annually. Click here for more on the report.

"Based on our consultation with the SAMHSA and the VA, we expect that the life-saving benefits of a simple, easy-to-remember three-digit dialing code such as 988 will exceed the costs of implementation," part of the FCC report reads. "Crisis call centers save lives."

The bill was approved by the Senate unanimously on Wednesday.

“Combatting rising suicide rates in Colorado has been a top priority of mine and why I’ve led the charge in the Senate to establish the 9-8-8 national suicide hotline. I’ve held countless meetings and roundtables with families, students, mental health care professionals, law enforcement officials, and others to address our state’s mental health needs. The tragic fact is, we lose a Coloradan to death by suicide on average every seven hours, and we must keep fighting to provide mental health support to Coloradans in need, particularly in this time of crisis,” said Senator Gardner. “With the Senate’s approval today, this bipartisan bill to create a three-digit suicide hotline is now one step closer to becoming reality. This three-digit number would make it easier for Americans dealing with a mental health crisis to receive life-saving support. I will continue to push Congress to create this three-digit hotline, because too many people are suffering and don’t know where to turn to for help.”

Gardner introduced this bipartisan legislation with Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Jack Reed (D-RI).