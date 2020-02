Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders scheduled a visit to Colorado this Sunday.

The visit comes the same week he claimed victory in the Democratic primary for New Hampshire and will mark his second visit to Colorado during the 2020 campaign.

According to a release from his campaign, Sanders has raised nearly $3 million from Coloradans.

Sen. Sanders is scheduled to host a rally on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Bellco Theater at 6 p.m.

Click here to RSVP for the event.