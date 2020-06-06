Semi-truck blows over on I-25, expect traffic delays

A semi-truck blew over on the highway, blocking the right lane of the interstate. State Patrol tells us one lane is open, but plan for the lanes to be blocked for a couple hours while crews try to get the semi back up.

Right now, crews are directing traffic onto Exit 132 (Mesa Ridge Parkway). Crews say drivers should avoid the area, and use alternative routes.

State patrol says the driver of the semi was not injured.

We are working to learn more information, and will update this story as we learn more.