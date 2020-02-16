Searchers looking for 2 men missing after Colorado avalanche

Searchers are looking for two men who are missing and presumed dead after a weekend avalanche in the Vail area.

The Eagle County sheriff's office says three men were snowmobiling in the mountains of central Colorado when they were caught in the slide, which happened late Saturday afternoon near Muddy Pass about 10 miles north of Vail. One man was able to dig himself out and call for help.

The sheriff's office said crews were conducting a search and recovery mission for the other two men on Sunday.