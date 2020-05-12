Search continues for woman missing since Sunday

A 49-year-old Chaffee County woman remains missing after failing to return from a bike ride Sunday.

Suzanne Morphew's neighbors called the county sheriff's office after she didn't come home. Morphew had gone for a bike ride near her neighborhood in the area of Chaffee County Road 225 and West Highway 50.

Law enforcement began their search Sunday, assisted by tracking dogs from the Department of Corrections. The search came up empty and resumed early Monday morning with the same results.

The sheriff's office says this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-2599.