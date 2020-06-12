Search and rescue operation underway at Lake Pueblo for 2 missing people

Search and rescue crews were called to Lake Pueblo State Park for two missing boaters.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife provided a brief update Friday afternoon at about 2 p.m. Rangers were called to calls of possible drowning victims off the beach. Officials were clearing out an area along Sailboard Road for the operation. The area is on the north side of the lake.

