Say hello to Manitou’s new Social Distancing Ambassadors

The next time you’re in Manitou Springs, you’ll likely be greeted by the city’s new team members: Social Distancing Ambassadors.

“Their job, essentially, is to make people feel welcome, but at the same time to do as much as possible to encourage social distancing,” said John Graham, Manitou’s mayor. “They’ll be reminding people to wear masks, to observe the essential guidelines where we’ve got places marked out to help identify social distancing. They’ll call attention to that.”

Graham said there is a core group of three people who will be working as the ambassadors in the downtown area, city parks and parking lots. The staff members normally work for the city pool and aquatics program.

“The pool is closed, and it’s closed indefinitely, so the decision was made rather than to furlough them that we could actually use them pretty effectively to help promote health and sanitation and just to greet people, to make people feel welcome,” Graham said.

In addition to reminding people to wear masks and keep their distance, the social distancing ambassadors will also make sure people stay off playgrounds.

“The focus really is to provide a healthy environment for our residents, our guests and the employees of the businesses here.”