Santa Fe Trailhead and North Gate Parking lot in El Paso County to close March 16

On March 16, 2020, the Santa Fe Trail trailhead and the North Gate parking lot, just before the Air Force Academy North Gate entrance, will permanently close to allow construction of the new Academy Visitors Center.

The trail can be accessed at the Edmondson Trail Head located immediately off Woodmen Road just west of I-25, the Santa Fe Trailhead-Baptist just west of I-25 on Baptist Road, or at the western end of Park Drive on the Academy.

A new trailhead will open after construction, but the date has not been determined.

