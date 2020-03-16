San Francisco Bay Area counties issue shelter-in-place order for COVID-19

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate on Monday affecting nearly 7 million people, including the city of San Francisco itself.

The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa.

Millions of students are staying home from school to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with districts covering 85% of the state's students shuttered.

