Salvation Army opens summer day camp

The Salvation Army announced Friday that their summer camp has been 'uncancelled' for this summer!

The summer day camp will open on Monday, June 22 for youth in the community for ages 5-12. It is a 7 week camp and will end on August 7th.

In a press release, The Salvation Army says activities include sports, crafts, service projects, music lessons, field trips, Bible lessons and more.

Camp fees will be based on an income sliding scale and a parent meeting is required. Please call Rick at 636-3891 for more information.

