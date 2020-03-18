Salvation Army in Colorado Springs in desperate need of non-perishable items

The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs says they are in desperate need of non-perishable items to take care of those in need in the community during the ongoing health crisis.

"The Salvation Army will continue to keep our doors open to help our community. Our housing and shelter programs will remain open. In line with our mission and brand promise of Doing the Most Good, the health and wellbeing of those we serve, and our staff are our highest priorities. The Salvation Army has increased its cleaning efforts at all its facilities, including our shelters and kitchens. Our staff is regularly cleaning and disinfecting in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the Salvation Army said in a statement.

The Salvation Army is asking people to continue donating nonperishable food items such as; dried beans, rice, peanut butter, jelly, canned soup, canned chicken, canned tuna, dried pasta, pasta sauce and easy to make meals. Hand sanitizer is also greatly needed right now.

"Individuals we serve daily will feel the impacts of this crisis on a greater level. We need support from our community to be able to provide these vulnerable populations with adequate support throughout this pandemic," the Salvation Army said.

To donate, bring items to the front desk at the 908 Yuma St. location.

The food pantry will remain open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The kitchen will remain open daily serving $2 to-go meals for lunch and dinner. Both are at the Yuma Street location.