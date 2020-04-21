Salvation Army provides hundreds of meals during time of great need

The Salvation Army serves hundreds of meals every day in southern Colorado – to anyone in need including veterans, seniors, families, and the homeless, and during the pandemic they’re noticing a big increase in need.

“We've currently started serving 700-800 meals a day, compared to about 400 a day, so we've doubled the meals we're serving,” said Krystal Allen, Kitchen Director for the Colorado Kitchen, which prepares all those meals daily.

11 News Morning Anchor Rebekah Hoeger got an inside look at how the kitchen is able to produce so many meals.

“One of the things I’m most impressed with is how many meals this team manages at once for several different groups of people,” Hoeger said.

In just one two-hour shift, the team prepped a lasagna dinner, salmon dinner, a Mexican rice and stew dinner, and egg salad for the next day, and that was only a fraction of meals served.

Right now the Salvation Army is also providing meals to seniors who cannot leave their home because of the risk of serious cases of coronavirus.

The Salvation Army is in need of nonperishable food and volunteers.

It’s also set up a specific fundraising site for its COVID-19 response. Every dollar raised stays in southern Colorado. Click here if you would like to donate.

Click here, if you are in need and want to learn more about what the Salvation Army provides. You can also call (719) 636-3891.

