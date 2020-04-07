Safeway joins growing list of stores limiting number of customers in the building during COVID-19 outbreak

Right on the heels of a similar announcement by Kroger this week, Safeway and Albertson's join a growing list of stores limiting the number of people inside their buildings to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement came on Tuesday. Stores will limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time to roughly 30% of the stores’ capacity, according to a release sent out. Additionally, the stores will implement a one-way movement policy in the aisles, which will be marked to provide direction.

Stores are also adding Wednesdays from 7 a.m.- to 9 a.m. to the dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and other immune-compromised shoppers.

Lastly, the company has successfully sourced masks for all of its employees. Enhancements in safety measures will be complete by the end of this week.