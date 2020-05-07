SNAP expands to online grocery and food delivery

The state of Colorado has received federal government approval to expand the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) so that recipients can purchase grocery and food delivery online.

The Colorado Department of Human Services told 11 News that the option will be available to SNAP food assistance recipients the first week of June 2020, so that they can make online food delivery purchases on the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Previously, online, delivery and pickup orders were not possible on an EBT card, expect for a few exceptions.

State officials said in a statement, in part: "The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated existing issues around access to food and other basic necessities.

This new option will help some individuals and families access food while abiding by federal, state and local emergency orders to shelter in place during the pandemic and will, in the long-term, be an option for SNAP participants experiencing barriers to conventional shopping to access nutritious foods.

Because of the unique security requirements needed to ensure safe ecommerce transactions on an EBT card, as well as the very highly regulated requirements for retailers such as retailer stocking, split tender transactions, and ensuring only eligible foods can be purchased with SNAP benefits are in place, there are currently two approved retailers – Amazon and Walmart. Both retailers have established accessibility opportunities for SNAP participants to use their service at a very low cost.

Acknowledging that adding more vendors and authorized retailers in the future can also help to address barriers to access, especially in food deserts, the USDA is willing to work alongside CDHS and local grocers to expand after the pilot is well established."

Click here to find out more about SNAP.