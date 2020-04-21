SHARE IF YOU CARE: Wear purple on April 22 to support military kids

Multiple school districts in Colorado are taking part in a simple gesture to show support for military kids in our community. All you have to do to join in is dig into your closet and find something purple to wear this Wednesday!

Despite the Stay-At-Home order in place across the state, many people will be able to show their support in Zoom meetings and on social media.

"In 1986, U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger designated April as Month of the Military Child to recognize and thank children of military families for the sacrifices they make," School District 49 sent out in a release. "Representing a combination of colors from all branches, 'Purple Up!' is the campaign that propels activities throughout the Month of the Military Child to honor, acknowledge, and support military-connected kids in our schools and communities."

D-49 serves more than 2,000 children from the military community.

This year, D-49 is taking the celebration online while following the current restrictions and guidance for social distancing. The district is inviting our parents, students and staff as well as their neighbors across Southern Colorado to wear purple on April 22 in support of military children. D-49 is encouraging everyone who'd like to participate to post pictures or short videos to social media with the hashtag #PurpleUpSoCo (Purple Up in Southern Colorado) and #PurpleUp for the national campaign.

District 20 also shared the following message to social media:

