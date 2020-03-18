SHARE IF YOU CARE: Support Colorado Springs businesses, new website set up SupportTheSprings.com

With local businesses taking a major hit following the announcement all Colorado dine-in areas, gyms, theatres and casinos need be closed for 30 days, the City of Colorado Springs set up a website to support local businesses.

Click here to visit the website.

The website, Support the Springs, was announced on Wednesday. The move comes as states across the country work to overcome the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are open for business," El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller announced to the public.

Information on the website:

The primary goal of Support the Springs is to empower Colorado Springs citizens to continue to support the local economy by changing the negative, fearful narrative around the COVID-19 outbreak.

Support the Springs will do this by embracing positivity and camaraderie, while also keeping the population safe and informed. The current state of social media is inundated with sensationalized negativity. STS aims to bring a “can-do” voice to the local scene. With the uncertainty of all the information shared on social media and lack of control of those platforms, we aim to provide a hub for updates, information, and tips on supporting our local economy in these times.

STS is age, background, and income-inclusive, and will offer a variety of tips, engagement opportunities, and resources for the community. STS will NOT create resources suggesting medical information or facts directly relating to the virus, rather share information provided by trusted sources such as the CDC and WHO.