SHARE IF YOU CARE: GoFundMe set up for retired Colorado Springs police officer's medical expenses

Multiple people reached out to 11 News hoping we could share the GoFundMe page for a retired Colorado Springs Police Officer who served our community for 38 years.

Officer Segismundo "Seg" Robles was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2017. According to his family, they found a hospital in Phoenix willing to take on the complex transplant surgery he requires, but insurance doesn't cover the transport cost of about $25,000.

The family is asking for "prayers x 1 million" and some financial assistance.

Click here for more on Seg and to give to the GoFundMe account. The family posted the GoFundMe in early March and has been providing updates along the way.