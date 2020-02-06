SHARE IF YOU CARE: Public invited to honor veteran at funeral in Colorado Springs

The public is being invited to help lay a veteran to rest in Colorado Springs this Friday.

A representative with Pikes Peak National Cemetery confirmed the service with 11 News and is strongly encouraging the public to carpool.

No family members are able to attend Staff Sgt. Clyde Baldwin's service, and a number of veteran groups is hoping members of the public will show up to give the man who served our country for 20 years a proper burial.

WHEN

Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.

WHERE

Pikes Peak National Cemetery

10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80925

WHO IS BEING HONORED

Staff Sgt. Clyde Baldwin who served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1970.