SHARE IF YOU CARE: Help track down the owner of this hat in Colorado with 'Vietnam Veteran' pin

An El Paso County resident is hoping the viewers of 11 News can help track down the owner of a hat.

The hat was found along Baptist Road near Fox Run Regional Park recently. The hat is in good condition and reads "25th Infantry Division." Photos of the hat are at the top of this article.

On the bill, the words "Tropic Lightning" are printed. There are multiple pins on the hat including one that says "Vietnam Veteran."

It isn't clear if this is just a store-bought hat, or if this hat could have some great significance to someone. A member of the community is just hoping to help track down the rightful owner!

If you are the owner, or know who it belongs to, call 719-578-0000 and ask for Tony or email AKeith@kktv.com.