SHARE IF YOU CARE: Help Rampart High School in Colorado Springs hit LLS Bald 4 Bucks fundraising goal in 2020

The Rampart community in Colorado Springs is hoping to be the first fundraising group ever to reach $500,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Bald 4 Bucks campaign!

Click here to donate.

The students and community members continue to reach milestones in recent history with this massive fundraiser. In 2018, the Rampart group became the first to raise $100,000 in just one year!

The idea behind Bald 4 Bucks is simple. Groups across the country set a fundraising goal. People shave their heads to help bring attention to the fundraising effort and to show their support for anyone battling cancer. You don't have to shave your head to take part, you can simply donate to help out or just tell your friends about the effort!

Although the fundraising page is for Rampart High School, the entire Rampart community now takes part. Academy Endeavour, Academy International, High Plans and Foothills Elementary Schools are part of the effort as well as Mountain Ridge Middle School.

The money raised will benefit LLS and two hero families. Both 7-year-old Norah and 14-year-old Aundre will be in attendance for a massive assembly on March 6 at Rampart High School. The pair will receive some of the funds raised to help with their treatment and recovery.

THE ORIGIN OF RAMPART'S BALD 4 BUCKS

Rampart High School Student Council member Caitlyn Tabeling shared the history of the fundraising campaign with 11 News:

"Bald 4 Bucks originated at Rampart when an amazing teacher, Mrs. Penny Sandford, was battling cancer. Students and staff petitioned to shave their heads in front of the entire school to raise money for the family. The school raised over $3,000 so that Mrs. Sandford could spend time with her family and to assist with medical expenses. Unfortunately, Mrs. Sandford lost her fight against cancer and passed away shortly after that. Her son asked to bring the assembly back during his senior year as a way to honor his mother. Since then, Rampart has hosted its Bald 4 Bucks Assembly annually, shaving over 300 heads each year and donating all the money raised to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to fund cancer research grants. This year, our goal is to reach $73,000! By achieving this goal, Rampart will become the first school to raise half a million dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The assembly is an amazing display of compassion and determination in our school and community.

Every year we honor a child battling cancer as our Hero Child. Their stories inspire us to work harder to find a cure! This year, we have not just one but two hero families: 7-year-old Norah and 14-year-old Aundre will be attending our assembly the morning of March 6th, 2020.

The 2020 campaign is dedicated to the memory of Lori Blatnick.

ABOUT LLS FROM THEIR WEBSITE

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) was born out of a family's grief following the death of their teenage son.

Robert "Robbie" Roesler de Villiers, son of a well-to-do New York family, was only 16 when he quickly succumbed to leukemia in 1944. Five years later, frustrated by the lack of effective treatments for what was then considered a hopeless disease, parents Rudolph and Antoinette de Villiers started a fundraising and education organization in their son's name.

Headquartered in a small Wall Street office, the Robert Roesler de Villiers Foundation had only a few volunteers and a tiny budget. The task was daunting. Most leukemia patients, especially children, died within three months. Even by the mid-1950s, when the first-generation chemotherapy drugs began appearing, the disease remained a stubborn challenge. The Foundation reported in its 1955 annual report: "As of this date, Leukemia is 100% fatal. This is almost a unique situation among the many diseases to which man is susceptible."

Driven by the de Villiers' nearly boundless belief that leukemia and other blood cancers were indeed curable, the Foundation grew steadily, opening its first chapters in the New York City area. The organization, after changing its name to The Leukemia Society, was renamed The Leukemia Society of America in the 1960s to communicate a broad, national reach.