SHARE IF YOU CARE: Colorado humane society asks for help as dog fights for her life after attack

A dog is fighting for her life and a Colorado humane society wants to give her the best chance possible.

WARNING: The photos at the bottom of this article may be disturbing to some.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region posted the following to Facebook on Tuesday:

Lilliana is in desperate need of your help!

Last night [Monday night], Animal Law Enforcement picked up Lilliana after she was attacked by two dogs and brought her to our Pueblo campus. When she arrived, it was clear she was gravely injured, and she had severe bite wounds around her neck, face, and backside.

We rushed her to our veterinary team, who gave her some emergency care: initial stitches, IV fluids, antibiotics, and medication for pain management. But, Lilliana’s wounds are extremely infected, and so much tissue was torn away that she will need multiple surgeries to make a full recovery.

Honestly, we don’t know if Lilliana is going to make it due to the severity of her wounds, but we want to give her the best chance possible. She will require extensive surgery and long-term care if we have a hope of saving her life, and we are struggling to find the resources to help her.

Your donation today will give Lilliana a fighting chance and the care she desperately needs to survive! Will you donate to give her the chance she deserves?

Click here to donate through Facebook by scrolling down to the original post. You can also click here to donate to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.