SHARE IF YOU CARE: Dogs rescued in Colorado Springs, owners sought

If you're missing a couple of your dogs, you have Colorado Springs Firefighters to thank for saving their lives!

The fire department posted pictures of two pups Wednesday afternoon following a water rescue. The dogs were in a body of water near Chapel Hills Drive and Criterion Drive.

"Remember to keep your pets on a leash and have a collar with your information so we can contact you," the fire department tweeted. "Are these cuties yours?"

If they are your dogs, please contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at (719) 473-1741.