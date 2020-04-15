Rollover crash on I-25 in Pueblo closes several northbound and southbound lanes

Lanes on both of the northbound and southbound sides of I-25 in Pueblo were closed Wednesday for a rollover crash.

Pueblo Police tweeted out a picture of the crash just after 4 p.m. It appears a semi rolled into the median at Central Avenue. Both directions had at least one lane open at the time.

"Please slow down through this area as officers continue to work," police included in the tweet.

This article will be updated as more information from authorities is released. Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.

Click here for a live traffic map.