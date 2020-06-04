Rocky Mountain National Park's Trail Ridge Road set to open

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is set to open Thursday.

Park officials say visitors should be prepared for icy conditions and any temporary closures required due to weather conditions. The scenic road is the highest continuous paved highway in the United States, reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet. It connects Estes Park on the east side of the mountains with Grand Lake on the west.

A timed entry system will be used starting Thursday to limit the number of park visitors in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Reservations are available to enter the park from June 4 through July 31.