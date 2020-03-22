Rocky Mountain National Park closes during outbreak

Rocky Mountain National Park has closed indefinitely amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The park, one of the most popular and iconic places to visit in Colorado, posted the following to their website Friday:

Rocky Mountain National Park is announcing modifications to operations at the request of the local health department. As of 7 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020, Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice. This closure will be in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and there will be no access permitted to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Rocky Mountain National Park. Visitors are encouraged to learn about park resources and stories through the many multimedia presentations currently available on this site and continue to enjoy Rocky Mountain National Park through the park's webcams. There are many wonderful resources available for all ages to remotely explore Rocky Mountain National Park.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Rocky Mountain National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on this site and our social media channels.

Meanwhile, state and local officials continue to encourage Coloradans to stay active and get outdoors, with a few modifications.

"Hike or bike by yourself or a family member. Not collectively and keep distance from other people on the trail," Mayor John Suthers told 11 News.

With the exception of the Manitou Incline, parks and trails across El Paso County and Colorado Springs remain open.